Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Camon 20 Pro 5G

60 out of 100
Tecno Pova 4 Pro
72 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 865 and 565 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Camon 20 Pro 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Camon 20 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1100 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro
1838
Camon 20 Pro 5G +67%
3076
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 104562 -
GPU 85113 -
Memory 91859 -
UX 100286 -
Total score 385178 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4 Pro
1254
Camon 20 Pro 5G +260%
4515
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1254 4515
Web score 7977 11788
Video editing 6290 7537
Photo editing 24776 41772
Data manipulation 6780 9206
Writing score 13246 21181
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM HiOS 8.6 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2023
Release date October 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 33 W
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
