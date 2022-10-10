Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 Pro vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 250K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 369 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 6000 mAh

Pova 4 Pro
Pova 2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.66 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.8%

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight - 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +51%
558
Pova 2
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +36%
1815
Pova 2
1334
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro +42%
356819
Pova 2
250646
CPU - 67636
GPU - 57251
Memory - 45938
UX - 82059
Total score 356819 250646
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4 Pro
n/a
Pova 2
717
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 717
PCMark 3.0 score - 8074
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time - 3:30 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 June 2021
Release date October 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

