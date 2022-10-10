Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 255K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 375 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • 55% higher pixel density (399 vs 257 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 4
67
Hot 11S
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 4
49
Hot 11S
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 4
91
Hot 11S
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 4
50
Hot 11S
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 4
77
Hot 11S
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 4
64
Hot 11S
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.5%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +2%
84.9%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +49%
557
Hot 11S
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +36%
1845
Hot 11S
1357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +49%
379873
Hot 11S
255697
CPU 105314 67271
GPU 86947 61884
Memory 89367 41577
UX 98193 82048
Total score 379873 255697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
n/a
Hot 11S
717
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 717
PCMark 3.0 score - 8160
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

