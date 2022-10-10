Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 250K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 361 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 4
67
Hot 12
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 4
49
Hot 12
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 4
91
Hot 12
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 4
50
Hot 12
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 4
77
Hot 12
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 4
64
Hot 12
57

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4
84.9%
Hot 12
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +54%
557
Hot 12
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +44%
1845
Hot 12
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +52%
379873
Hot 12
250202
CPU 105314 67349
GPU 86947 61522
Memory 89367 44361
UX 98193 75843
Total score 379873 250202
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 1:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 April 2022
Release date October 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.

