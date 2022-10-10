Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.