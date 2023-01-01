Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Tecno Pova 4 Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 242K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 358 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 257 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.6%

Design and build Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 +2% 84.9% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 4 +55% 555 Hot 20 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 4 +41% 1815 Hot 20 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 4 +56% 378616 Hot 20 242399 CPU 105184 65788 GPU 85897 59349 Memory 91375 43597 UX 96744 75209 Total score 378616 242399 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 4 1250 Hot 20 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1250 - PCMark 3.0 score 10283 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time - 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.