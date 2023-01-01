Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Hot 20

Текно Пова 4
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20
Tecno Pova 4
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 242K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 358 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 4
66
Hot 20
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 4
40
Hot 20
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 4
87
Hot 20
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 4
50
Hot 20
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 4
74
Hot 20
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 4
61
Hot 20
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +2%
84.9%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +55%
555
Hot 20
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +41%
1815
Hot 20
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +56%
378616
Hot 20
242399
CPU 105184 65788
GPU 85897 59349
Memory 91375 43597
UX 96744 75209
Total score 378616 242399
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
1250
Hot 20
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1250 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10283 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pova 4 and Pova 3
2. Pova 4 and Camon 19
3. Pova 4 and Pova Neo 2
4. Hot 20 and Redmi Note 11
5. Hot 20 and Realme C35
6. Hot 20 and Note 12
7. Hot 20 and Poco M5
8. Hot 20 and Realme C33
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish