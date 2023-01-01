Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Hot 20 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 332K)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • 56% higher pixel density (401 vs 257 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 555 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Hot 20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +4%
84.9%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4
555
Hot 20 5G +8%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +2%
1815
Hot 20 5G
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +14%
378616
Hot 20 5G
332495
CPU 105184 108599
GPU 85897 63470
Memory 91375 56995
UX 96744 103716
Total score 378616 332495
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
1250
Hot 20 5G +4%
1300
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1250 1300
PCMark 3.0 score 10283 10662
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.

