Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Hot 20 5G VS Tecno Pova 4 Infinix Hot 20 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 332K) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G 56% higher pixel density (401 vs 257 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 257 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82%

Design and build Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 +4% 84.9% Hot 20 5G 82%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.