Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Hot 20S – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Hot 20S

Текно Пова 4
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20с
Tecno Pova 4
Infinix Hot 20S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 338K)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • 54% higher pixel density (396 vs 257 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 4
67
Hot 20S
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 4
42
Hot 20S
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 4
87
Hot 20S
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 4
50
Hot 20S
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 4
77
Hot 20S
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 4
62
Hot 20S
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 257 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 168.7 gramm (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +1%
84.9%
Hot 20S
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +2%
552
Hot 20S
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4
1811
Hot 20S +3%
1862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +12%
378484
Hot 20S
338113
CPU 105314 88551
GPU 86947 82077
Memory 89367 71861
UX 98193 98923
Total score 378484 338113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
n/a
Hot 20S
1154
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1154
PCMark 3.0 score - 9329
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time - 2:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20S. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme C35 or Pova 4
2. Note 12 Pro or Pova 4
3. Camon 19 Pro or Pova 4
4. Pova 4 Pro or Pova 4
5. Redmi Note 11 or Hot 20S
6. Hot 11S or Hot 20S
7. Pova 3 or Hot 20S
8. Poco M5 or Hot 20S
9. Note 12 (2023) or Hot 20S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish