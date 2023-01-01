Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Note 11S – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Note 11S

Tecno Pova 4
Infinix Note 11S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 339K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 515 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S
  • 51% higher pixel density (387 vs 257 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Note 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 257 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 470 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4
84.9%
Note 11S
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +8%
555
Note 11S
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +1%
1815
Note 11S
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +12%
378616
Note 11S
339328
CPU 105184 96562
GPU 85897 81765
Memory 91375 69288
UX 96744 92139
Total score 378616 339328
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4 +14%
1250
Note 11S
1097
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1250 1097
PCMark 3.0 score 10283 9206
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 November 2021
Release date October 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

