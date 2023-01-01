Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Note 11S VS Tecno Pova 4 Infinix Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 339K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 339K) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 515 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S 51% higher pixel density (387 vs 257 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (387 vs 257 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Pova 4 Price Infinix Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 257 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 470 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5%

Design and build Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 84.9% Note 11S 84.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 4 +8% 555 Note 11S 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 4 +1% 1815 Note 11S 1800 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 4 +12% 378616 Note 11S 339328 CPU 105184 96562 GPU 85897 81765 Memory 91375 69288 UX 96744 92139 Total score 378616 339328 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 4 +14% 1250 Note 11S 1097 Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1250 1097 PCMark 3.0 score 10283 9206 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time - 1:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 November 2021 Release date October 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11S.