Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.