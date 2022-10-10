Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.