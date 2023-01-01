Tecno Pova 4 vs Oppo Realme C33 VS Tecno Pova 4 Oppo Realme C33 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 209K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 257 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.1%

Design and build Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 +3% 84.9% Realme C33 82.1%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T612 Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 4 +60% 555 Realme C33 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 4 +36% 1815 Realme C33 1334 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 4 +80% 378616 Realme C33 209910 CPU 105184 68272 GPU 85897 21829 Memory 91375 62343 UX 96744 57675 Total score 378616 209910 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 4 1250 Realme C33 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1250 - PCMark 3.0 score 10283 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 8.6 Realme UI S

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.