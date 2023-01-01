Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Realme C33 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 209K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Realme C33

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +3%
84.9%
Realme C33
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +60%
555
Realme C33
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +36%
1815
Realme C33
1334
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +80%
378616
Realme C33
209910
CPU 105184 68272
GPU 85897 21829
Memory 91375 62343
UX 96744 57675
Total score 378616 209910
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
1250
Realme C33
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1250 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10283 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 Realme UI S

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.

