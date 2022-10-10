Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 vs Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 224K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 556 and 363 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 56% higher pixel density (401 vs 257 PPI)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 4
n/a
Realme C35
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight - 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +1%
84.9%
Realme C35
84%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 750 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +53%
556
Realme C35
363
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +32%
1826
Realme C35
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +59%
356061
Realme C35
224624
CPU - 71236
GPU - 24887
Memory - 64760
UX - 64509
Total score 356061 224624
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
n/a
Realme C35
462
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 4
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date October 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

