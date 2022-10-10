Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Tecno Pova 4
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 178K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 556 and 302 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 45 ms
Contrast - 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A03
417 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight - 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +4%
84.9%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +84%
556
Galaxy A03
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +77%
1826
Galaxy A03
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +99%
356061
Galaxy A03
178739
CPU - 59385
GPU - 26274
Memory - 34858
UX - 59038
Total score 356061 178739
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A03
403
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 403
PCMark 3.0 score - 6694
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HiOS 8.6 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 November 2021
Release date October 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.

