Tecno Pova 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A03
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 178K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Stereo speakers
- 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 556 and 302 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
53
Value for money
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|257 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1641:1
Design and build
|Height
|170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|-
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +84%
556
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +77%
1826
1032
|CPU
|-
|59385
|GPU
|-
|26274
|Memory
|-
|34858
|UX
|-
|59038
|Total score
|356061
|178739
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|403
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6694
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|-
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|3:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.
