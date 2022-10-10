Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A13

Текно Пова 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Tecno Pova 4
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova 4 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 125K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 154 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 56% higher pixel density (400 vs 257 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.82 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 257 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A13
588 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 +2%
84.9%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 +262%
557
Galaxy A13
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 +213%
1845
Galaxy A13
590
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 +203%
379873
Galaxy A13
125533
CPU 105314 35523
GPU 86947 24759
Memory 89367 30778
UX 98193 33751
Total score 379873 125533
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A13
508
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0 score - 4899
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 4
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Pova 4 or Redmi Note 11
2. Pova 4 or Pova 3
3. Pova 4 or Camon 19
4. Pova 4 or Spark 9 Pro
5. Pova 4 or Pova Neo 2
6. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A51
7. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A13 5G
8. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A23
9. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy M13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish