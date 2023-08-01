Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 5 Pro vs Nokia G22 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 5 Pro vs Nokia G22

65 out of 100
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
VS
54 out of 100
Nokia G22
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
Nokia G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 20W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 597 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Weighs 27.77 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Nokia G22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5 Pro
vs
Nokia G22

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1567:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 5 Pro
n/a
Nokia G22
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.5 mm (6.63 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5 Pro +4%
84.7%
Nokia G22
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +91%
597
Nokia G22
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +65%
1971
Nokia G22
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 5 Pro
n/a
Nokia G22
201446
CPU - 61175
GPU - 21499
Memory - 63683
UX - 55465
Total score - 201446
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 411
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7760
Video editing - 4550
Photo editing - 12226
Data manipulation - 5970
Writing score - 8679
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM HIOS 13 -
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:46 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pova 5 Pro
n/a
Nokia G22
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2023 February 2023
Release date August 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G21 vs Nokia G22
2. Nokia G20 vs Nokia G22
3. Moto G32 vs Nokia G22
4. Nokia G11 vs Nokia G22
5. Redmi Note 11 vs Nokia G22
6. Camon 20 Pro vs Pova 5 Pro
7. Pova 5 vs Pova 5 Pro
8. Redmi 12 vs Pova 5 Pro
9. Spark 10 Pro vs Pova 5 Pro
10. Pova 4 Pro vs Pova 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский