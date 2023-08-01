Tecno Pova 5 Pro vs Nokia G22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 20W)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 597 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Weighs 27.77 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
45
25
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
62*
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
73*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|81.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|94.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|44 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1567:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.5 mm (6.63 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|192.23 g (6.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +91%
597
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +65%
1971
1198
|CPU
|-
|61175
|GPU
|-
|21499
|Memory
|-
|63683
|UX
|-
|55465
|Total score
|-
|201446
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|411
|Web score
|-
|7760
|Video editing
|-
|4550
|Photo editing
|-
|12226
|Data manipulation
|-
|5970
|Writing score
|-
|8679
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 21 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
