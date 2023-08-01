Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 5 Pro vs Galaxy A24 4G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5 Pro
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 5 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A24 4G
1005 nits

Design and build

Height 168.5 mm (6.63 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5 Pro +3%
84.7%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +9%
1971
Galaxy A24 4G
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 103750
GPU - 84782
Memory - 76824
UX - 93483
Total score - 357246
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1236
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8116
Video editing - 5562
Photo editing - 15242
Data manipulation - 7966
Writing score - 12030
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 One UI 5.1
OS size - 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:01 hr
Watching video - 16:27 hr
Gaming - 07:09 hr
Standby - 155 hr
General battery life
Pova 5 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A24 4G
42:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture - f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2023 April 2023
Release date August 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
