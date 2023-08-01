Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities