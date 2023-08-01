Tecno Pova 5 Pro vs Pova 4 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
52
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
45
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
62*
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
70
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.66 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|83%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|168.5 mm (6.63 inches)
|164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|211 g (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +7%
597
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +8%
1971
1828
|CPU
|-
|104562
|GPU
|-
|85113
|Memory
|-
|91859
|UX
|-
|100286
|Total score
|-
|378552
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1254
|Web score
|-
|8018
|Video editing
|-
|6283
|Photo editing
|-
|24335
|Data manipulation
|-
|6788
|Writing score
|-
|13158
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|HiOS 8.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 21 min)
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|8190 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|August 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, gaming, and software are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4 Pro.
