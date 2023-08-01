Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 5 Pro vs Pova 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 5 Pro vs Pova 4 Pro

65 out of 100
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
VS
60 out of 100
Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
Tecno Pova 4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Pova 4 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5 Pro
vs
Pova 4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 168.5 mm (6.63 inches) 164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 211 g (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5 Pro +2%
84.7%
Pova 4 Pro
83%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Tecno Pova 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +7%
597
Pova 4 Pro
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +8%
1971
Pova 4 Pro
1828
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 5 Pro
n/a
Pova 4 Pro
378552
CPU - 104562
GPU - 85113
Memory - 91859
UX - 100286
Total score - 378552
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1254
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8018
Video editing - 6283
Photo editing - 24335
Data manipulation - 6788
Writing score - 13158
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM HIOS 13 HiOS 8.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (50% in 24 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2023 October 2022
Release date August 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, gaming, and software are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4 Pro.

