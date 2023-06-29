Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on June 29, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
44
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
59*
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|900 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|86.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|168.61 mm (6.64 inches)
|162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|219.4 g (7.74 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 +1%
1824
1807
|CPU
|-
|103808
|GPU
|-
|85200
|Memory
|-
|88860
|UX
|-
|106593
|Total score
|-
|386121
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1237
|Web score
|-
|9767
|Video editing
|-
|6472
|Photo editing
|-
|25965
|Data manipulation
|-
|7176
|Writing score
|-
|13304
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|-
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 21 min)
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 5. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 Pro.
