Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on June 29, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 18W)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19
  • Weighs 21.4 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 and Camon 19 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Pova 5
59*
Camon 19
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 5
94*
Camon 19
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 5
67*
Camon 19
52*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5
vs
Camon 19

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 168.61 mm (6.64 inches) 166.63 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches) 74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 219.4 g (7.74 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5
84.5%
Camon 19 +5%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Camon 19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5 +56%
557
Camon 19
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 +43%
1824
Camon 19
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 5
n/a
Camon 19
208226
CPU - 66103
GPU - 35184
Memory - 42374
UX - 63957
Total score - 208226
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 5
n/a
Camon 19
731
Web score - 6308
Video editing - 6387
Photo editing - 15387
Data manipulation - 5421
Writing score - 9426
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM HIOS 13 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 June 2022
Release date July 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
