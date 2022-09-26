Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 6000 mAh
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 340 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|-
|194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Unisoc Tiger T610
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +9%
369
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +7%
1351
1258
|CPU
|67787
|66981
|GPU
|34717
|31721
|Memory
|44481
|39845
|UX
|61458
|56402
|Total score
|206444
|193265
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|3:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12 Play.
