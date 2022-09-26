Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 6000 mAh
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 340 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Hot 12 Play +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +9%
369
Hot 12 Play
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +7%
1351
Hot 12 Play
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2 +7%
206444
Hot 12 Play
193265
CPU 67787 66981
GPU 34717 31721
Memory 44481 39845
UX 61458 56402
Total score 206444 193265
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12 Play.

