Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Tecno Pova Neo 2
Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Hot 12 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.1%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Hot 12 Pro +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Infinix Hot 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2
371
Hot 12 Pro +7%
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1362
Hot 12 Pro +5%
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
250356
Hot 12 Pro +4%
259691
CPU 65888 70549
GPU 59710 38873
Memory 45286 78894
UX 77422 70724
Total score 250356 259691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova Neo 2 +59%
744
Hot 12 Pro
469
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 744 469
PCMark 3.0 score 7873 7459
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (49% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 August 2022
Release date October 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
