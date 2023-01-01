Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Hot 20S VS Tecno Pova Neo 2 Infinix Hot 20S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 263 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.3%

Design and build Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova Neo 2 83.1% Hot 20S +1% 84.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM - XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.