Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Hot 20S

Tecno Pova Neo 2
Infinix Hot 20S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 248K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 372 points
  • Weighs 61.3 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 263 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.3%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Hot 20S +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2
372
Hot 20S +46%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1366
Hot 20S +38%
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
248955
Hot 20S +38%
343101
CPU 65888 88551
GPU 59710 82077
Memory 45286 71861
UX 77422 98923
Total score 248955 343101
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova Neo 2
743
Hot 20S +55%
1155
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 743 1155
PCMark 3.0 score 7879 9282
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

