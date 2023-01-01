Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • 47% higher pixel density (387 vs 263 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 250K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 371 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20.5:9
PPI 263 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 470 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Note 11 Pro
473 nits

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight - 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Note 11 Pro +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2
371
Note 11 Pro +40%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1362
Note 11 Pro +33%
1814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
250356
Note 11 Pro +36%
339930
CPU 65888 95124
GPU 59710 76677
Memory 45286 73996
UX 77422 93094
Total score 250356 339930
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova Neo 2
744
Note 11 Pro +47%
1096
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 744 1096
PCMark 3.0 score 7873 9166
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:47 hr
Watching video - 11:33 hr
Gaming - 06:05 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Note 11 Pro
33:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

