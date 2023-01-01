Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- 47% higher pixel density (387 vs 263 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 250K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 371 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20.5:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|470 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|-
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
Note 11 Pro +40%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1362
Note 11 Pro +33%
1814
|CPU
|65888
|95124
|GPU
|59710
|76677
|Memory
|45286
|73996
|UX
|77422
|93094
|Total score
|250356
|339930
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|744
|1096
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7873
|9166
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:07 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
