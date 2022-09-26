Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Note 12
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
- 49% higher pixel density (393 vs 263 PPI)
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 209K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|-
|184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +3%
1359
1324
|CPU
|67787
|67799
|GPU
|34717
|61958
|Memory
|44481
|46943
|UX
|61458
|82898
|Total score
|209762
|259872
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7791
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes (50% in 28 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova Neo 2.
