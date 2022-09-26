Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Note 12 (2023) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 209K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (393 vs 263 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 565 and 371 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Note 12 (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Note 12 (2023) +4%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2
371
Note 12 (2023) +52%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1359
Note 12 (2023) +33%
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
209762
Note 12 (2023) +55%
325601
CPU 67787 90441
GPU 34717 84036
Memory 44481 74873
UX 61458 73329
Total score 209762 325601
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.

