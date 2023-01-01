Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo A17 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo A17

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 116K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 182 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Oppo A17

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 83.3%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Oppo A17
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +104%
372
Oppo A17
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +37%
1366
Oppo A17
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2 +113%
248955
Oppo A17
116705
CPU 65888 33992
GPU 59710 16989
Memory 45286 28215
UX 77422 37341
Total score 248955 116705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 743 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7879 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.

