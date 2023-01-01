Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo A17 VS Tecno Pova Neo 2 Oppo A17 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 116K)

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 182 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A17 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Weighs 41 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 263 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 83.3%

Design and build Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova Neo 2 83.1% Oppo A17 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM - ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.