Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo A17
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 116K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 182 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Weighs 41 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|83.3%
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|230 g (8.11 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +104%
372
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +37%
1366
999
|CPU
|65888
|33992
|GPU
|59710
|16989
|Memory
|45286
|28215
|UX
|77422
|37341
|Total score
|248955
|116705
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|743
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7879
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.
