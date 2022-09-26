Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme 10

Текно Пова Нео 2
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Tecno Pova Neo 2
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 209K)
  • 56% higher pixel density (411 vs 263 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 573 and 371 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Realme 10
611 nits

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2
83.1%
Realme 10 +2%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2
371
Realme 10 +54%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1359
Realme 10 +30%
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
209762
Realme 10 +89%
396600
CPU 67787 107702
GPU 34717 92725
Memory 44481 91328
UX 61458 104674
Total score 209762 396600
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 November 2022
Release date October 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Pova 2 or Tecno Pova Neo 2
2. Oppo Realme C35 or Tecno Pova Neo 2
3. Infinix Hot 12 Play or Tecno Pova Neo 2
4. Tecno Camon 19 or Tecno Pova Neo 2
5. Tecno Pova 4 or Tecno Pova Neo 2
6. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Oppo Realme 10
7. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Oppo Realme 10
8. Oppo Realme 9 or Oppo Realme 10
9. Xiaomi Poco M5s or Oppo Realme 10
10. Oppo Realme 10 Pro or Oppo Realme 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish