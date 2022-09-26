Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 6000 mAh
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 81.7%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight - 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2 +2%
83.1%
Realme C25s
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2
371
Realme C25s +5%
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1359
Realme C25s +1%
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
209762
Realme C25s +6%
221835
CPU 67787 71210
GPU 34717 39410
Memory 44481 47486
UX 61458 63490
Total score 209762 221835
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 707
PCMark 3.0 score - 8792
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (43% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 June 2021
Release date October 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova Neo 2. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

