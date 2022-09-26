Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Realme C30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 180K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 82.2%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2 +1%
83.1%
Realme C30
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +7%
371
Realme C30
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +4%
1359
Realme C30
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2 +16%
209762
Realme C30
180844
CPU 67787 59874
GPU 34717 21805
Memory 44481 45664
UX 61458 52407
Total score 209762 180844
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7400
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - Realme UI Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

