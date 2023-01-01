Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Realme C31 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme C31

Текно Пова Нео 2
VS
Оппо Реалми C31
Tecno Pova Neo 2
Oppo Realme C31

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 210K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Realme C31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 415 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 81.4%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 48 ms
Contrast - 1033:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Realme C31
395 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2 +2%
83.1%
Realme C31
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +8%
372
Realme C31
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +2%
1366
Realme C31
1334
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2 +18%
248955
Realme C31
210315
CPU 65888 67603
GPU 59710 22171
Memory 45286 61955
UX 77422 58129
Total score 248955 210315
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova Neo 2 +80%
743
Realme C31
413
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 743 413
PCMark 3.0 score 7879 7614
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

