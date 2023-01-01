Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme C31 VS Tecno Pova Neo 2 Oppo Realme C31 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 210K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 210K) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31 Weighs 33 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Pova Neo 2 Price Oppo Realme C31 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 263 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 415 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 81.4% Display tests PWM - Not detected Response time - 48 ms Contrast - 1033:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Pova Neo 2 n/a Realme C31 395 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova Neo 2 +2% 83.1% Realme C31 81.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM - Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Pova Neo 2 n/a Realme C31 81 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 March 2022 Release date October 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.