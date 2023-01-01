Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme C33 VS Tecno Pova Neo 2 Oppo Realme C33 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 263 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 82.1%

Design and build Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova Neo 2 +1% 83.1% Realme C33 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM - Realme UI S

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.