Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- 52% higher pixel density (400 vs 263 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 209K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|83%
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|-
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
Galaxy A23 +4%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1359
Galaxy A23 +21%
1651
|CPU
|67787
|81885
|GPU
|34717
|48510
|Memory
|44481
|64789
|UX
|61458
|71783
|Total score
|209762
|268002
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|439
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7180
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:42 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:33 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A23. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, and sound.
