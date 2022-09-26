Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Pova 4
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 6000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
- 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 206K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 366 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|257 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|84.9%
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
366
Pova 4 +51%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1346
Pova 4 +35%
1815
|CPU
|67787
|-
|GPU
|34717
|-
|Memory
|44481
|-
|UX
|61458
|-
|Total score
|206997
|357599
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|HiOS 8.6
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1