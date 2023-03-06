Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Tecno Spark 10 Pro Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro 50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 29.6 grams less

Weighs 29.6 grams less 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 358 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 580 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.6%

Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 10 Pro +2% 85.6% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Spark 10 Pro +18% 424 Hot 20 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Spark 10 Pro +1% 1297 Hot 20 1289 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Spark 10 Pro +7% 259921 Hot 20 242002 CPU - 65788 GPU - 59349 Memory - 43597 UX - 75209 Total score 259921 242002 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM HIOS 12.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.