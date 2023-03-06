Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Hot 20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
- 50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Weighs 29.6 grams less
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 358 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|83.6%
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168.4 g (5.94 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +18%
424
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +1%
1297
1289
|CPU
|-
|65788
|GPU
|-
|59349
|Memory
|-
|43597
|UX
|-
|75209
|Total score
|259921
|242002
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 12.6
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
