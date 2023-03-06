Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 (2023) VS Tecno Spark 10 Pro Infinix Note 12 (2023) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 26.6 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023) 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 259K)

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 259K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 424 points

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 424 points The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 580 nits 1000 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 10 Pro 85.6% Note 12 (2023) +1% 86.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM HIOS 12.6 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro.