Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 (2023)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Weighs 26.6 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 259K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 424 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|86.2%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168.4 g (5.94 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
424
Note 12 (2023) +32%
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
Note 12 (2023) +39%
1798
|CPU
|-
|102853
|GPU
|-
|85824
|Memory
|-
|82049
|UX
|-
|100427
|Total score
|259921
|368991
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1252
|Web score
|-
|7614
|Video editing
|-
|6608
|Photo editing
|-
|25568
|Data manipulation
|-
|6627
|Writing score
|-
|12945
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 12.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4608 x 3456
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro.
