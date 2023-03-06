Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 Pro vs Note 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 30 Pro

57 out of 100
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
VS
66 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 Pro
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Infinix Note 30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 254K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Infinix Note 30 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10 Pro
vs
Note 30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 10 Pro
523 nits
Note 30 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 Pro
85.6%
Note 30 Pro +2%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
361
Note 30 Pro +55%
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
1364
Note 30 Pro +32%
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10 Pro
254884
Note 30 Pro +52%
386950
CPU 67348 103808
GPU 58376 85200
Memory 49399 88860
UX 79642 106593
Total score 254884 386950
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1237
Web score - 10200
Video editing - 6487
Photo editing - 26084
Data manipulation - 7586
Writing score - 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12.6 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 12:32 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Spark 10 Pro
33:40 hr
Note 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Spark 10 Pro and Spark 9 Pro
2. Spark 10 Pro and Camon 19 Pro
3. Spark 10 Pro and Hot 30
4. Note 30 Pro and Poco X5 Pro
5. Note 30 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro
6. Note 30 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
7. Note 30 Pro and Note 30
8. Note 30 Pro and Realme 11
9. Note 30 Pro and Nord N30 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский