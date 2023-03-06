Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Realme C35 VS Tecno Spark 10 Pro Realme C35 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 224K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 224K) 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 361 points

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 361 points Weighs 20.6 grams less

Weighs 20.6 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Realme C35 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price Realme C35 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 580 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84% Display tests RGB color space - 96% Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 975:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Spark 10 Pro n/a Realme C35 555 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 10 Pro +2% 85.6% Realme C35 84%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM HIOS 12.6 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Spark 10 Pro n/a Realme C35 85.5 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.