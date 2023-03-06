Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Realme C55 VS Tecno Spark 10 Pro Realme C55 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Realme C55, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 231K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 231K) Weighs 21.1 grams less

Weighs 21.1 grams less 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 377 points Reasons to consider the Realme C55 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 580 nits 680 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86.7%

Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 10 Pro 85.6% Realme C55 +1% 86.7%

Performance Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Realme C55 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Mediatek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Spark 10 Pro +12% 424 Realme C55 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Spark 10 Pro 1297 Realme C55 +13% 1462 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Spark 10 Pro +12% 259921 Realme C55 231591 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM HIOS 12.6 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Tecno Spark 10 Pro. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.