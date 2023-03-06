Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 Pro vs Realme C53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Realme C53, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 418 and 358 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Realme C53 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 10 Pro
516 nits
Realme C53
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 Pro
85.6%
Realme C53
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Realme C53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
358
Realme C53 +17%
418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
1354
Realme C53 +10%
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 67348 -
GPU 58376 -
Memory 49399 -
UX 79642 -
Total score 253246 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12.6 Realme UI T

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 12:32 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Spark 10 Pro
33:40 hr
Realme C53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Realme C53. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro.

