Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 597 and 358 points

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Pova 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 10 Pro
519 nits
Pova 5 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 168.5 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 220 g (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 Pro +1%
85.6%
Pova 5 Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Tecno Pova 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
358
Pova 5 Pro +67%
597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
1358
Pova 5 Pro +45%
1971
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 67348 -
GPU 58376 -
Memory 49399 -
UX 79642 -
Total score 254144 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12.6 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 21 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 12:32 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Spark 10 Pro
33:40 hr
Pova 5 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.45 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2023
Release date March 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

