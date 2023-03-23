Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 10 vs Infinix Hot 30

50 out of 100
Tecno Spark 10
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Tecno Spark 10
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 10 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 140K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 267 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 182 points

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 and Infinix Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Spark 10
72*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Spark 10
50*
Hot 30
58*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 267 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10
84.7%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10
182
Hot 30 +104%
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10
957
Hot 30 +32%
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10
140898
Hot 30 +80%
253287
CPU 36110 66412
GPU 27935 58979
Memory 34961 48951
UX 40729 77924
Total score 140898 253287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 10
n/a
Hot 30
753
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 753
PCMark 3.0
Spark 10
n/a
Hot 30
8142
Web score - 7083
Video editing - 6151
Photo editing - 15085
Data manipulation - 5961
Writing score - 9227
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
