50 out of 100
Tecno Spark 10
VS
52 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30i
Tecno Spark 10
Infinix Hot 30i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 10 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 140K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 and Infinix Hot 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Spark 10
72*
Hot 30i
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Spark 10
50*
Hot 30i
52*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83.2%

Design and build

Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 +2%
84.7%
Hot 30i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 +5%
182
Hot 30i
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 +3%
957
Hot 30i
927
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10
140898
Hot 30i +66%
234494
CPU 36110 61376
GPU 27935 35279
Memory 34961 72534
UX 40729 63475
Total score 140898 234494
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 10
n/a
Hot 30i
420
PCMark 3.0
Spark 10
n/a
Hot 30i
6781
Web score - 6288
Video editing - 4220
Photo editing - 11803
Data manipulation - 5271
Writing score - 8690
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM HIOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:49 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 30i. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10.

