Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 10 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G (2023)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 140K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 182 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 and Motorola Moto G (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10
vs
Moto G (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.9%

Design and build

Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches) 163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches) 74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 +2%
84.7%
Moto G (2023)
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 and Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10
182
Moto G (2023) +199%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10
957
Moto G (2023) +62%
1550
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10
140898
Moto G (2023) +126%
318786
CPU 36110 -
GPU 27935 -
Memory 34961 -
UX 40729 -
Total score 140898 318786
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date April 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G (2023) is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
