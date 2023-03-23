Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 vs Realme C55 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 10 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Realme C55, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (257K versus 140K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (392 vs 267 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 182 points

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 and Realme C55 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10
vs
Realme C55

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 680 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 86.7%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 10
n/a
Realme C55
661 nits

Design and build

Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10
84.7%
Realme C55 +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 and Realme C55 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10
182
Realme C55 +106%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10
957
Realme C55 +53%
1461
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10
140898
Realme C55 +82%
257038
CPU 36110 68874
GPU 27935 59631
Memory 34961 45169
UX 40729 82094
Total score 140898 257038
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 742
PCMark 3.0
Spark 10
n/a
Realme C55
8598
Web score - 7053
Video editing - 6212
Photo editing - 19712
Data manipulation - 5485
Writing score - 9712
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:36 hr
Watching video - 11:23 hr
Gaming - 05:36 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Spark 10
n/a
Realme C55
32:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 9248 x 6944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Realme C55. It has a better display, camera, performance, and gaming.

