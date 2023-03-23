Tecno Spark 10 vs Realme C55
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 10 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Realme C55, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (257K versus 140K)
- 47% higher pixel density (392 vs 267 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 182 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
51
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
20
26
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
13
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72*
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|680 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|86.7%
Design and build
|Height
|163.89 mm (6.45 inches)
|165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|75.39 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|189.5 g (6.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Realme C55 +106%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
957
Realme C55 +53%
1461
|CPU
|36110
|68874
|GPU
|27935
|59631
|Memory
|34961
|45169
|UX
|40729
|82094
|Total score
|140898
|257038
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|742
|Web score
|-
|7053
|Video editing
|-
|6212
|Photo editing
|-
|19712
|Data manipulation
|-
|5485
|Writing score
|-
|9712
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 12
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:09 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:36 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:23 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:36 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|9248 x 6944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Realme C55. It has a better display, camera, performance, and gaming.
