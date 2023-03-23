Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 vs Camon 19 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 10 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19
  • 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 267 PPI)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 140K)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 182 points

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 and Camon 19 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Spark 10
72*
Camon 19
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10
vs
Camon 19

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.6%

Design and build

Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches) 166.63 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches) 74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10
84.7%
Camon 19 +5%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 and Tecno Camon 19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10
182
Camon 19 +97%
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10
957
Camon 19 +34%
1282
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10
140898
Camon 19 +48%
208643
CPU 36110 66103
GPU 27935 35184
Memory 34961 42374
UX 40729 63957
Total score 140898 208643
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 10
n/a
Camon 19
731
PCMark 3.0
Spark 10
n/a
Camon 19
7942
Web score - 6308
Video editing - 6387
Photo editing - 15387
Data manipulation - 5421
Writing score - 9426
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM HIOS 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 June 2022
Release date April 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10.

