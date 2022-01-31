Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Hot 11S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 267 PPI)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 170K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 374 and 302 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|83.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|60630
|67271
|GPU
|21826
|61884
|Memory
|38655
|41577
|UX
|48282
|82048
|Total score
|170088
|255929
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|397
|717
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6513
|8145
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|HiOS 7.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|-
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.
