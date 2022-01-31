Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 8C vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 170K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 342 and 302 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 8C
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 8C
83.7%
Hot 12 Play +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 8C and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C
302
Hot 12 Play +13%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C
1184
Hot 12 Play +8%
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 8C
170088
Hot 12 Play +15%
195212
CPU 60630 66981
GPU 21826 31721
Memory 38655 39845
UX 48282 56402
Total score 170088 195212
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 8C
397
Hot 12 Play +33%
527
PCMark 3.0 score 6513 8255
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HiOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time - 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Play is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (9.1%)
10 (90.9%)
Total votes: 11

