Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Tecno Spark 8C Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Modern USB Type-C port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 267 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.6%

Design and build Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof IPX2 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 8C 83.7% Hot 20 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM HiOS 7.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (13 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 4 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2022 October 2022 Release date February 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.