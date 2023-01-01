Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 8C vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Hot 20

Текно Спарк 8С
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20
Tecno Spark 8C
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 168K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 8C
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 8C
83.7%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 8C and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C
299
Hot 20 +20%
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C
1170
Hot 20 +11%
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 8C
168475
Hot 20 +45%
243744
CPU 60630 65788
GPU 21826 59349
Memory 38655 43597
UX 48282 75209
Total score 168475 243744
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 8C
396
Hot 20
n/a
PCMark 3.0
Spark 8C
7390
Hot 20
n/a
Web score 6440 -
Video editing 4869 -
Photo editing 15261 -
Data manipulation 5904 -
Writing score 7699 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HiOS 7.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2022 October 2022
Release date February 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

