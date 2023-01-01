Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Smart 7 VS Tecno Spark 8C Infinix Smart 7 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 116K)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 116K) CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 299 and 170 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7 Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 267 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.5%

Design and build Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IPX2 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Spark 8C 83.7% Smart 7 +1% 84.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM HiOS 7.6 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2022 February 2023 Release date February 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Smart 7. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.