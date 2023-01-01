Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 8C vs Smart 7 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Smart 7

Tecno Spark 8C
Infinix Smart 7

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 116K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 299 and 170 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 8C
vs
Smart 7

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 8C
83.7%
Smart 7 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 8C and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio A25
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C +76%
299
Smart 7
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C +96%
1170
Smart 7
596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 8C +44%
168475
Smart 7
116774
CPU 60630 -
GPU 21826 -
Memory 38655 -
UX 48282 -
Total score 168475 116774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 8C
396
Smart 7
n/a
PCMark 3.0
Spark 8C
7390
Smart 7
n/a
Web score 6440 -
Video editing 4869 -
Photo editing 15261 -
Data manipulation 5904 -
Writing score 7699 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HiOS 7.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2022 February 2023
Release date February 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Smart 7. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

